Need for more Gardai in Tipp highlighted in the Dáil

The Dáil has heard calls from two Tipperary TDs for greater resources to tackle organised crime in the county.

Independent deputies Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath called for greater Garda numbers in rural towns when questioning Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Deputy Lowry asked how Gardaí can be expected to do their job in the county, given the lack of other staff available to assist them in many stations.

Deputy McGrath meanwhile highlighted the poor workplace conditions experienced by Garda members in Clonmel.

“I’ve spoken here to you about Clonmel.”

“We expect gardaí to work in a horrible, Dickensian, dirty, filthy and at times rat-infested Garda station.”

“And you can make all the frowns you like – you’ve seen it, other ministers have seen it and your Taoiseach has seen it. It’s unfit for human work conditions.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Lowry was critical of the staffing levels in many town Garda stations.

“How can Gardaí be expected to protect the public, maintain law and order and bring the perpetrators of justice to halt unless they have the manpower, the means and the ?”

“Most importantly no Garda should be expected to attend the scene of any accident alone. There should always be at least two Gardaí available to attend any call out as the most basic incident can escalate rapidly.”