Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal North Tipp crash

The victim of yesterday’s fatal collision in North Tipperary has been named as Joe Lawlor.

The single vehicle crash is believed to have happened late Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning at Castlelough near Portroe.

However, the car was only discovered crashed into a large tree at about 9.45am on Sunday morning.

The victim, who’s a single man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

This is the 8th fatality on the roads of Tipperary this year.