Cashel family hit by second tragedy

The young man killed in a crash in Tipperary on Saturday has been named as Allan Byrne.

The 25-year-old from Cashel died after his motorcycle collided with another motorbike and a tractor which was pulling a trailer.

It happened on the N74 at Moatequarter near Kilfeacle.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured, while the rider of the second bike suffered serious injuries.

Tipperary Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Allan’s brother Dean drowned in a swimming accident in the River Suir in 2011