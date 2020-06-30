3,000 kilometre target for Clonmel Gardaí in two day marathon

Local Gardaí will be taking part in a fundraising effort over a 48 hour period in July.

Heidi Griffin from Clerihan has been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. The 2 year old is undergoing life changing surgery in the US which will hopefully result in Heidi walking unassisted and pain free.

Funds raised will also go to C-Saw in Clonmel – the voluntary organisation provides a service to help reduce the number of suicides in South Tipp by raising awareness of the issue and providing support to those in need.

The event starts at 7am on July 24th and continues until 7am on the 26th during which time Gardaí will be covering a total of 3,000 kilometres.

Inspector David Buckley says they plan on having someone active for each of the 48 hours.

“We’ll have six cyclists going out each day covering 200 kilometres – a 50k route doing four laps of it.”

“We will hopefully have maybe eight runners doing a half marathon on the Friday and similar on the Saturday.”

“And then we’ll have walkers, runners, joggers and other cyclists throughout the 48 hour period.”