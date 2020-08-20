Ellen causes major damage to Clonmel business

A local business is today counting the cost of Storm Ellen which rampaged through the county overnight.

A large section of the roof was blown off Regal Centre in Clonmel, which caused the temporary closure of the Davis Road.

The former theatre and cinema site – which now houses a number of shops including a furniture store and pet shop – is owned by the O’Keeffe family.

Mary O’Keeffe spoke on Tipp Today praising those who helped clear the debris this morning.

“Really we were blown away with the support – the emergency services were second to none. Getting the road clear, really and truly the fire brigade, the ESB, John English Steel was in at the crack of dawn; Sean Walsh was in with the JCB’s getting it all cleared off.

“Obviously the safety of the public and our staff was paramount and really that was the main thing, to get rid of any loose debris.”