Tipp teachers says clear plan needed for school reopening

The former president of the Teachers Union of Ireland says we’ll have to “tread cautiously” with the reopening of schools.

A €300 million plan will be launched by the government today.

The Irish Independent reports lunch breaks will be staggered, but masks won’t be essential in classes when they resume next month.

Primary school pupils will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six children.

There will be a major investment in sanitation and personal protective equipment, and funding for extra teachers.

Cahir teacher, and former TUI president, Seamus Lahart has told Tipp FM News everyone is anxious for a clear plan.

“Teachers want to return to school and they want to see all students back in school.”

“The Teachers Union of Ireland has been working with the government, with the department.”

“Undoubtedly there’s going to be extra staff required to clean the schools – I mean they were required ever before Covid. And obviously all the sanitary products are going to have to be made available to clean schools on a regular basis.”