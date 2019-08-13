Tipp student achieves 8 H1’s in Leaving Cert

Students from across Tipperary are considering their future plans having received their Leaving Cert results this morning.

Over 2,000 sat the exam in the Premier County this year from a total of nearly 59,000 nationally.

The results are said to be broadly in line with last year with five students around the country got the maximum marks available – 8 H1’s.

One of them was Bill Fitzgerald from Grange, Clonmel who is a student at Rockwell College near New Inn

School Principal is Audrey O’Byrne.

In St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town 46 students received their exam results today.

More than half of them got over 400 points including two who received 578.

Principal Colette Treacy says they have also seen a move in recent years towards STEM subjects.