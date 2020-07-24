Difficult time for Tipp students as uncertainty surrounds return to college

Third level students in Tipperary are waiting for urgent clarification on what their college year will look like.

Many students are left in limbo about whether to book accommodation for the year ahead, as universities, IT’s and other facilities assess what type of ‘blended learning’ will be introduced.

Tipp Today heard earlier from final year UCC student Conor in Thurles.

He’s been outlining the difficulties facing students ahead of the start of the new academic year.

“You know some friends of mine are looking into commuting because it’s obviously the cheaper option – if you’re only down there for a certain amount of time is there a point in having accommodation?”

“And a lot of people have deposits down and they’re going to lose that money too by the looks of things. So it’s a really difficult situation.”