Up to 100 jobs are to be created over the next 24 months in Borrisoleigh.

Oscar Wilde Water has purchased the old C&C plant site, which was formerly operated by Tipperary Water.

That operation shut down in 2016, with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

However, production on Oscar Wilde’s premium glass bottled water will get underway immediately – with the help of C&C, who will distribute the products.

Deputy Michael Lowry says it’s great to see new life breathed into the facility.