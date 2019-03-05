An Post moves to justify Thurles post office move

An Post has moved to reassure the residents of Thurles that the relocation of the post office in Liberty Square was in the best interest of the service.

There has been mixed reaction to the proposed move, with many feeling it will drive business in to the shopping centre and out of the town centre.

Angus Laverty is the Public Affairs Manager with An Post – speaking on Tipp Today this morning he explained that the move was absolutely necessary to address the needs of their customers.



These people queuing outside the Post Office on Liberty Square this morning gave Tipp FM their views on the planned move to the shopping centre.