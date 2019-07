Tipperary is set benefit from an expansion by a group of more than 40 media organisations.

The Agora Companies is to create 135 new jobs for the south east region in software development, digital publishing and customer support.

The publishing company is celebrating 20 years in Ireland and already employs 270 people at their Portlaw and Waterford hubs.

Publisher of International Living Magazine Jackie Flynn says there are opportunities for Tipperary people.