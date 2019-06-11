Fall in numbers on Live Register in Tipperary

There were 7,644 people signing on the Live Register in Tipperary last month.

According to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office this is a fall of almost 1,400 compared to May of last year.

Just two of the eight Social Welfare offices in Tipperary recorded an increase in the numbers signing on last month.

Clonmel had an increase of 30 while there were 3 more signing on in Thurles compared to April.

Overall the CSO figures show the fall in the numbers signing on in the Premier County is continuing.

At 7,644 the May figures are down 48 on April and nearly 1,400 compared to 12 months ago.

The numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary have fallen dramatically in the last decade – down almost 6,000 between May 2009 and May 2019.