Erin Foods redevelopment a huge boost for Thurles

The development of one of Thurles’ prime sites is being seen as a major step forward for the town and its environs.

Lidl has purchased around a quarter of the 8.5 acre Erin Foods site on the Slievenamon Road.

A planning application is due to be lodged for the store with Tipperary County Council shortly – which would see the site accessed by a new link road from the Slievenamon Road to Mill road – this would also be the initial phase of the inner relief road.

Local TD Michael Lowry has highlighted the potential of the site to both the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.