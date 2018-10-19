€28million investment launched in Lisheen

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has launched a 28 million euro investment in Lisheen.

The new 22.2 million euro BEACON Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre will be located at the 5.75 million euro National Bioeconomy Campus in Mid Tipp.

This morning’s event also saw the launch of the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, which aims to engage industry, the farming community, Government and wider society in the industry.

With the bioeconomy already accounting for 8% of the EU’s workforce, it’s thought bio-based industries could create up to 1 million green jobs by 2030, especially in rural and coastal areas.