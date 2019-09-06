Decline in Tipp Live Reg figures

There’s been a significant drop in the numbers signing on the Live Register in Tipperary last month.

The fall of over 300 in August goes some way towards balancing the increase of 400 in July.

According to the Central Statistics Office there were 8,072 people signing on the Live Reg in the Premier County at the end of August.

This is a reduction of 309 on the July figures when the numbers reached their highest level so far this year.

The latest CSO figures show the biggest decrease last month was across South Tipp’s five social welfare offices accounting for 72% of the fall.

However the three offices in North Tipp all recorded a reduction in the numbers claiming some form of welfare payment.

Year on year there’s been a drop of over 1,100 signing on the Live Register in the Premier County.