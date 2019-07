The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment is in Tipperary today.

Richard Bruton is in Thurles at one of six regional launches of the governments Climate Action Plan.

Concerns have been expressed by listeners to Tipp FM at the extra costs they may incur in relation to carbon taxes, retrofitting homes and the cost of electric vehicles.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Minister Bruton said it’s important that we make changes now.