€114k for four Tipperary towns to help economic battle against Covid-19

€114,000 has been allocated to four Tipperary towns as part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding is part of a total of €2.8m in Government funding for 106 towns and villages in the country, to help them adapt to the pandemic.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced the recipients of the funding today, which includes four Tipperary towns.

Just under €40,000 is being provided to Ballyporeen for enhancements to the Community Centre to allow for remote working, the establishment of a farmers market, as well as signage, branding and marketing of town.

€25,000 each is being allocated to Thurles, Tipperary Town and Carrick-on-Suir.

In Thurles, this is to fund targeted activities to encourage people back to local towns and to shop local, as well as the opening of a voluntary tourism office to market and promote the area.

The funding for Carrick is to fit out a digital hub, a voucher scheme to promote Ormond Castle, as well as pilot public water refill stations and a shop local marketing campaign.