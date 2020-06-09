Drive-in movies on the menu in Tipperary

There’s an opportunity for families in Tipperary to go to the movies with a difference later this month.

The Midlands Drive In Movies are planned for Obama Plaza and Tipp Town Plaza on June 20th and 21st respectively.

Shrek and the Lego Movie will be screened in Moneygall while the Tipp Town showing will have Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

Philip McKeown says it should be a welcome break for people who have been starved of the cinema.

“There’s a serious lack of the movie experience for families of late of course with everything that’s going on.”

“So there’s an opportunity for people to get the fun of the movies but from the safety of their car.”

“We’re acutely aware of the social distancing guidelines that are still in place so people will be encouraged to stay in their cars for the duration of the movies. They’ll be parked two metres apart so there’s no necessity to get out of the car and they can listen to it on top quality audio through their car radio.”