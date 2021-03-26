Two arrested following Thurles drug seizure

Two men have been arrested in connection with a €10,000 cannabis seizure at Thurles Train Station.

The incident happened at 6.30 on Wednesday evening when Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit spotted two men acting suspiciously.

As Gardaí approached, one of the men attempted to hide a bag behind a bin and fled down the railway tracks.

Following a short foot chase Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s, and another man in his 40s.

The bag was found to contain suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated €10,000.

One of the men has since been charged and is due to appear in court today.

The second man was later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.