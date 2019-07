Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for information on a stolen therapy animal.

The pony was taken from Knocklofty in Clonmel at approximately ten to 7 last Saturday evening.

The animal was not only a family pet, but was also a therapy pony for a young girl who has Cerebral Palsy and is a wheelchair user.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has appealed for anyone with information to come forward…