Teenager arrested following Clonmel assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault which happened in Clonmel this morning.

Officers responded to call in relation to an incident at 9:30am on the Glenagad Road in Clonmel in which a man received an apparent stab wound.

He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his late teens was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been technically examined and house to house enquiries are being conducted in the area by investigating officers.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.