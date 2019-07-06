Multiple vehicles targeted overnight in Clonmel District

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating a spate of incidents overnight where multiple vehicles were targeted.

They took place in Gort Na Managh, College Avenue and Ard Aoibhinn in Clonmel as well as in Ballyclerihan between 1.30 and 3 am

Several vehicles were targeted in Gort Na Managh and property taken while a dark coloured saloon vehicle was seen in the area at the time.

Property was also taken from a vehicle in College Avenue while damage was caused to another in Ard Aoibhinn in an attempt to steal property.

A vehicle in Ballyclerihan was also suffered criminal damage in an attempted theft.

Gardai are appealing to anybody in these areas who noticed anything suspicious overnight to contact them in Clonmel at 052 61 77 640

They are also urging motorists who may carry equipment in their vehicles to ensure proper security measures are in place as there appears to be an emphasis on targeting this vans, cars and jeeps.