Man charged in relation to Tipperary assault

A man is due to appear in court this morning following a serious assault in the county earlier this week.

Gardaí have charged the man in his 20s following the incident that occurred at a residential property in Clonmel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:30am Gardaí received reports that another man in his 20s had received non-life threatening stab wounds at a property in Glenoaks Walk in the town.

A short time later a male was arrested in connection with the attack – he has since been charged and is due to appear before Youghal District Court today.