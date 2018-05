Littering on public roads in Tipperary has reached epidemic proportions this year.

Cllr Michael O’Meara made the claim at the recent meeting of the Nenagh Municpal District.

The maximum fine for dumping rubbish can be up to 3,000 euro, however, often offenders are let off with a warning.

He’s calling for stricter implementation of sanctions, as it’s having a huge impact on his local area…