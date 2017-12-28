Gangs use woman and teens in rural violent raids

Its claimed that criminal gangs who target vulnerable older people are using women and children to access their victims.

The Irish Independent says that Gardaí are focused on two gangs in particular- One are the chief suspects in the violent assault on Richie McKelvey at his home in Coolderry on the Tipp Offaly border as well the terrifying burglary on 77 year Joseph Waters at his home in Kildangan, Offaly, just before Christmas.

Members of the other traveling gang which are based in Dublin are suspected of committing up to 25 burglaries a week.

Three of them have been arrested for the shocking aggravated burglary at the home of 94-year-old Jimmy Campion in Roscrea earlier this year