Dunne: Tipperary cocaine epidemic a major concern

It’s claimed that a cocaine epidemic in Tipperary has led to assaults, death threats and suicides.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne, who made the claims at this week’s monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The Carrick-on-Suir based representative says the drug issue is spiralling out of control around the County and with the increase is a rise in the open and unashamed use of drugs on nights out.

He also says the families of those who have died are being hunted by dealers to repay debts owed to them.

Councillor Dunne is calling for urgent action to be taken.