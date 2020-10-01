CSO figures show drug offences on the rise

There’s been a marked increase in drug offences in the Tipperary Garda Division in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office also show a significant fall in the number of burglaries and thefts.

According to the CSO 242 controlled drug offences were recorded in the Tipperary Garda Division during April, May and June of this year. This compares with 148 for the first three months of 2020.

Meanwhile 60 offences of possession of drugs for sale or supply were recorded compared with 26 in the first quarter of the year. Similarly possession of drugs for personal use jumped from 121 to 173 quarter-on-quarter.

Burglary and theft offences have dropped significantly according to the latest figures – between April and June 34 burglaries and 200 thefts were recorded in the Tipperary Division compared with 100 and 290 respectively from January to March.

Litter offences – while still low – have risen from 1 to 6 between the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020 in Tipperary.