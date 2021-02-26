Community devastated at death of three men in North Cork

The body of a man has been found in a river in Mitchelstown in Co. Cork.

It’s believed that he’s the brother of the two men that were found dead at a farmhouse last night.

The discovery of a third body this morning brings to a sad conclusion the tragic events of the last 12 hours.

Events unfolded as emergency services were called to the isolated farm house outside Mitchelstown at around midnight last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery at a house in Curragorm, a few kilometres from the town when they received a call from a woman who said her father had been killed.

Armed support units from Cork and Limerick rushed to the scene and set up a cordon around the farm which is located off the N73 between Mitchelstown and Kildorrery.

The armed Garda units were later joined by ASU members from Cahir.

They found the body of two men – one in the yard near the farmhouse and the second in a shed.

Both were in their 60s – one of them lived in Tipperary.

It is believed the two men were killed with the same implement, possibly an axe.

A search was launched at first light for a red Toyota Corolla van in the area which was later located in the grounds of Kilacluig Church, however the driver of the vehicle was not at the scene.

News that his body was recovered, broke just before noon.

It’s understood the body of the third man was recovered from a river following a search of the surrounding area.

All 3 men are believed to be brothers.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified and a full technical exam is underway.

All 3 bodies will be removed to Cork University Hospital later for a full post-mortem examination which gardai say will determine the course of the investigation.

But all the circumstances point to the launching later today of a double murder enquiry.