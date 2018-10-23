Clonmel Gardaí appealing for witnesses to assaults

Clonmel Gardai are appealing for information after two teenagers were injured in separate attacks over the weekend.

One of the incidents took place on Saturday evening, while the second took place on Sunday afternoon.

The first incident saw an 18-year-old man attacked in the Cashel Street Car Park in Clonmel town centre on Saturday evening.

It’s understood there were six people involved in the incident, which took place at around 9.30pm.

One of the suspects was arrested on Monday morning, and taken to Clonmel Garda Station, but has since been released with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Supt Willie Leahy says they’ve made some progress in their investigation, but they’re appealing for more people to come forward…

Meanwhile a 14-year-old boy was attacked by two men in the grounds of St Luke’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

He suffered head injuries in the incident.

It’s understood the two suspects were wearing balaclavas and used hurleys as weapons.

Supt Willie Leahy says it’s possible this was a pre-meditated incident, and says it’s proving more difficult to solve…

The two attacks that occurred over the weekend are unrelated.

Gardai are urging anyone with information to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 612 2222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.