A Tipperary TD is seeking assurances that the Premier County will get it’s fair allocation of new Gardaí.

The call comes days after funding for an additional 700 Gardaí was announced in budget 2020.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill says the Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner must ensure rural Ireland is not forgotten.

Deputy Cahill says Tipperary stations are at a critical level.