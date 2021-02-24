Appeal for information on criminal damage in Clonmel and Faugheen

A number of incidents of criminal damage are being investigated by Gardaí in Clonmel.

An outdoor toilet in the church grounds at St Patrick’s Church in Faugheen near Carrick On Suir was targeted yesterday afternoon.

The door, toilet seat, mirror and walls were damaged sometime between midday and 3 o’clock.

Meanwhile over the weekend damage was reported at St Mary’s Sports Ground on the Western Road in Clonmel.

A concrete bench was damaged while a timber bench was torn out of its holdings and thrown into a rubbish bin which was also damaged. A physio table which is stored outside was broken in half.

Any information on either incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.