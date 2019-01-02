11 lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2018

Eleven lives were lost on Tipperary’s roads in 2018 – three of them were pedestrians.

149 people were killed on roads nationally last year – a reduction of 7 on the previous 12 months.

Tipperary and Donegal were the two counties with the highest number of fatalities.

Gardaí are again warning motorists to take caution when driving as the new year begins, while pedestrians are being advised to wear high visibility clothing.

Inspector James White from Clonmel Garda Station says giving tragic news to families is never easy.