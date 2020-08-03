Covid-19: Tipperary total unchanged but slight increase in hospital admissions

The number of cases of Covid-19 at the country’s hospitals has increased slightly in the last 24 hours.

12 people with the virus are in hospital currently, including one case at University Hospital Limerick according to latest HSE figures.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary remained unchanged yesterday evening, with 545 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, there have been 53 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 80 per cent of those are under the age of 45.