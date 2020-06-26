COVID-19: Three more deaths, but no new cases for Tipperary

A further 3 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland.

11 new cases have been confirmed also.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,730, while there have been 25,414 confirmed cases.

In Tipperary, once again there have been no new cases reported. The total confirmed cases in the Premier County since the outbreak began back in March is 543.

In the last 14 days, two cases have been diagnosed here.

This evening’s full statement from the HPSC reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,730 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 25 June, the HPSC has been notified of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,414* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,414 confirmed cases reflects this.)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“WHO analysis has shown the 7-day incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland to be among the lowest in the EU. And this is thanks to the collective efforts of everyone.

“However, we are witnessing new outbreaks across various countries as they ease restrictions and this reminds us of two things – the importance of adherence to public health guidelines as we ease restrictions here in Ireland and the importance of continuing to avoid all non-essential travel.”

Prof Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said:

“We continue to see extremely low levels of transmission of the virus within the population as a whole.

“However the increasing number of cases related to travel and in young adults is an emerging source of concern. It is essential that we all continue to wash our hands, practise good cough and sneeze hygiene and practise social distancing.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, National Clinical Lead, Integrated Care, HSE, said:

“Although the incidence of the disease is very low in the community at present, we would urge people who develop any respiratory symptoms to contact their GP as soon as possible.”

Dr. Alan Smith, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said:

“Today, the Department of Health launches the ‘Stay Safe Guidelines booklet’. The booklet outlines safe behaviours that should be practised in varied scenarios such as at home, at work, on public transport, shopping, and when meeting others indoors and outdoors.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS

Notes to the Editor:

The booklet is available to download at gov.ie/staysafeguidelines and will also be available as a free supplement in national newspapers this weekend.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,403 Total number hospitalised 3,293 Total number admitted to ICU 434 Total number of deaths 1,470 Total number of healthcare workers 8,185 Number clusters notified 1,339 Cases associated with clusters 11,576 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 24 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 14,515 57.1 Male 10,858 42.7 Unknown 30 0.1 Total 25,403

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 24 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 170 0.7 5 – 14 327 1.3 15 – 24 1885 7.4 25 – 34 4257 16.8 35 – 44 4472 17.6 45 – 54 4562 18 55 – 64 3249 12.8 65 – 74 1802 7.1 75 – 84 2289 9 85+ 2368 9.3 Unknown 22 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 24 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification % Community transmission 35.1 Close contact with confirmed case 62.6 Travel abroad 2.3

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 24 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 21 0.6 5 – 14 16 0.5 15 – 24 69 2.1 25 – 34 196 6 35 – 44 265 8.1 45 – 54 443 13.5 55 – 64 492 14.9 65 – 74 580 17.6 75 – 84 736 22.4 85+ 473 14.4 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 24 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 175 0.7 Cavan 862 3.4 Clare 369 1.5 Cork 1535 6 Donegal 464 1.8 Dublin 12226 48.1 Galway 485 1.9 Kerry 310 1.2 Kildare 1478 5.8 Kilkenny 354 1.4 Laois 265 1 Leitrim 78 0.3 Limerick 583 2.3 Longford 285 1.1 Louth 780 3.1 Mayo 571 2.3 Meath 808 3.2 Monaghan 537 2.1 Offaly 483 1.9 Roscommon 345 1.4 Sligo 125 0.5 Tipperary 543 2.1 Waterford 156 0.6 Westmeath 672 2.7 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 697 2.7