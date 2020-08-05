Covid-19: No new deaths & 50 more cases – Tipperary sees increase

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Tuesday 4 August, the HPSC has been notified of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest total for Tipperary is 545, however this is only latest as of Monday. The HSE has announced that cases notified today include at least one case in Tipperary. The exact amount of the increase in Tipperary will only be reported in tomorrow’s county-by-county figures.