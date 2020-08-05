Covid-19: No new deaths & 50 more cases – Tipperary sees increase

By
Michael Brophy
-
Photo from Pixabay

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 4 August, the HPSC has been notified of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest total for Tipperary is 545, however this is only latest as of Monday. The HSE has announced that cases notified today include at least one case in Tipperary. The exact amount of the increase in Tipperary will only be reported in tomorrow’s county-by-county figures.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 31 are men and 19 are women
  • 81% are under 45 years of age
  • 42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 4 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 11 cases are located in Wexford, 10 in Kildare, 6 in Dublin, 5 in Donegal, and 18 are spread across nine other counties (Carlow, Cork, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow)

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Notes to the Editor:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

  • Distance – The risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible
  • Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others
  • Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how
  • Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside
  • Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately

Public Health Advice for all citizens is available here.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19

They are:

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 26,255
Total number hospitalised 3,357
Total number admitted to ICU 439
Total number of deaths 1,507
Total number of healthcare workers 8,442
Number clusters notified 2,323
Cases associated with clusters 14,128
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,926 56.9
Male 11,301 43
Unknown 28 0.1
Total 26,209

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 210
5 – 14 372
15 – 24 2044
25 – 34 4492
35 – 44 4612
45 – 54 4678
55 – 64 3299
65 – 74 1840
75 – 84 2311
85+ 2376
Unknown 21

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 31.4
Close contact with confirmed case 66
Travel abroad 2.5

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases
0 – 4 24
5 – 14 18
15 – 24 77
25 – 34 200
35 – 44 275
45 – 54 451
55 – 64 499
65 – 74 588
75 – 84 746
85+ 478
Unknown 1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases % of total Change since previous day
Carlow 179 0.7 No change
Cavan 878 3.3 +2
Clare 399 1.5 No change
Cork 1570 6 +1
Donegal 476 1.8 No change
Dublin 12559 47.9 +8
Galway 498 1.9 No change
Kerry 318 1.2 No change
Kildare 1651 6.3 +33
Kilkenny 357 1.4 No change
Laois 314 1.2 +1
Leitrim 85 0.3 No change
Limerick 610 2.3 No change
Longford 288 1.1 No change
Louth 795 3 No change
Mayo 583 2.2 No change
Meath 831 3.2 No change
Monaghan 542 2.1 No change
Offaly 497 1.9 No change
Roscommon 346 1.3 No change
Sligo 151 0.6 +1
Tipperary 545 2.1 No change
Waterford 166 0.6 No change
Westmeath 681 2.6 +1
Wexford 224 0.9 No change
Wicklow 712 2.7 No change

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 3 August.