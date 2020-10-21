COVID-19: 1,167 new cases nationally – 7 in Tipperary

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
Photo from Pixabay

There have been 3 further Covid related deaths and 1,167 new cases.

263 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork and 86 in Cavan, the remaining 539 are spread across all other counties, including 7 in Tipperary.

The 14 day incidence rate of the disease nationally is now at 291.

314 people are being treated in hospital with the virus – an increase of 27 in the past 24 hours, while 34 people are in ICU’s.

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Wednesday 21 October

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,868 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 53,422* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 53,422 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

  • 538 are men / 627 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • the median age is 33 years old
  • 263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties

As of 2pm today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

“We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 20/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 20/10/20) New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 20/10/20)
NATIONAL 1,167 291.0 13,858
Cavan 86 1,013.4 772
Meath 142 652.7 1,273
Monaghan 11 389.3 239
Westmeath 38 370.6 329
Sligo 18 366.2 240
Cork 137 335.6 1,822
Galway 71 327.8 846
Donegal 48 320.4 510
Clare 5 308.9 367
Wexford 25 297.9 446
Kildare 69 294.8 656
Longford 6 291.1 119
Limerick 36 285.8 557
Kerry 29 264 390
Leitrim 5 262.1 84
Louth 56 260.7 336
Dublin 263 242.6 3,269
Roscommon 16 232.4 150
Offaly 14 227 177
Laois 19 212.5 180
Mayo 36 207.7 271
Carlow <5 203.8 116
Kilkenny 9 165.3 164
Waterford 7 160.1 186
Wicklow 10 121.5 173
Tipperary 7 116.6 186

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 52,255
Total number hospitalised 4,055
Total number admitted to ICU 519
Total number of deaths 1,612
Total number of healthcare workers 10,012
Number clusters notified 5,765
Cases associated with clusters 26,103
Median age 40

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases Change since the day before
Female 27,896 +656
Male 24,311 +611
Unknown 48 +1
Total 52,255 +1,268

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 1,013 +51
5 – 14 2,404 +110
15 – 24 8,667 +318
25 – 34 9,068 +158
35 – 44 8,370 +158
45 – 54 8,134 +175
55 – 64 5,841 +172
65 – 74 3,085 +65
75 – 84 2,929 +39
85+ 2,715 +21
Unknown 29 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Transmission classification %
Community transmission 27.8
Close contact with confirmed case 62.4
Travel abroad 1.7
Unknown 8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Change since the day before
0 – 4 42 +1
5 – 14 36 +2
15 – 24 123 +2
25 – 34 261 +4
35 – 44 327 +3
45 – 54 528 +3
55 – 64 605 +6
65 – 74 714 +3
75 – 84 873 +8
85+ 543 +1
Unknown 3 +1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.

County Number of cases Change since the day before
Carlow 414 +18
Cavan 1,714 +80
Clare 1,089 +26
Cork 4,192 +116
Donegal 1,709 +21
Dublin 21,269 +203
Galway 1,676 +74
Kerry 827 +27
Kildare 3,310 +61
Kilkenny 650 +13
Laois 679 +14
Leitrim 203 +4
Limerick 1,637 +73
Longford 501 +14
Louth 1,386 +69
Mayo 916 +28
Meath 2,322 +221
Monaghan 992 +38
Offaly 942 +18
Roscommon 647 +3
Sligo 451 +27
Tipperary 1,027 +11
Waterford 541 +22
Westmeath 1,114 +24
Wexford 890 +51
Wicklow 1,157 +12

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October