COVID-19: 1,167 new cases nationally – 7 in Tipperary

There have been 3 further Covid related deaths and 1,167 new cases.
263 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork and 86 in Cavan, the remaining 539 are spread across all other counties, including 7 in Tipperary.
The 14 day incidence rate of the disease nationally is now at 291.
314 people are being treated in hospital with the virus – an increase of 27 in the past 24 hours, while 34 people are in ICU’s.
This evening’s full statement reads as follows:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Wednesday 21 October
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 1,868 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Tuesday 20 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 53,422* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 53,422 confirmed cases reflects this.)
Of the cases notified today:
- 538 are men / 627 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- the median age is 33 years old
- 263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties
As of 2pm today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
“The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.
“We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
|County
|Today’s Cases (to midnight 20/10/20)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14 days to midnight 20/10/20)
|New Cases during last 14 days (14 days to midnight 20/10/20)
|NATIONAL
|1,167
|291.0
|13,858
|Cavan
|86
|1,013.4
|772
|Meath
|142
|652.7
|1,273
|Monaghan
|11
|389.3
|239
|Westmeath
|38
|370.6
|329
|Sligo
|18
|366.2
|240
|Cork
|137
|335.6
|1,822
|Galway
|71
|327.8
|846
|Donegal
|48
|320.4
|510
|Clare
|5
|308.9
|367
|Wexford
|25
|297.9
|446
|Kildare
|69
|294.8
|656
|Longford
|6
|291.1
|119
|Limerick
|36
|285.8
|557
|Kerry
|29
|264
|390
|Leitrim
|5
|262.1
|84
|Louth
|56
|260.7
|336
|Dublin
|263
|242.6
|3,269
|Roscommon
|16
|232.4
|150
|Offaly
|14
|227
|177
|Laois
|19
|212.5
|180
|Mayo
|36
|207.7
|271
|Carlow
|<5
|203.8
|116
|Kilkenny
|9
|165.3
|164
|Waterford
|7
|160.1
|186
|Wicklow
|10
|121.5
|173
|Tipperary
|7
|116.6
|186
|Total number of cases
|52,255
|Total number hospitalised
|4,055
|Total number admitted to ICU
|519
|Total number of deaths
|1,612
|Total number of healthcare workers
|10,012
|Number clusters notified
|5,765
|Cases associated with clusters
|26,103
|Median age
|40
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.
|Gender
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Female
|27,896
|+656
|Male
|24,311
|+611
|Unknown
|48
|+1
|Total
|52,255
|+1,268
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|1,013
|+51
|5 – 14
|2,404
|+110
|15 – 24
|8,667
|+318
|25 – 34
|9,068
|+158
|35 – 44
|8,370
|+158
|45 – 54
|8,134
|+175
|55 – 64
|5,841
|+172
|65 – 74
|3,085
|+65
|75 – 84
|2,929
|+39
|85+
|2,715
|+21
|Unknown
|29
|+1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.
|Transmission classification
|%
|Community transmission
|27.8
|Close contact with confirmed case
|62.4
|Travel abroad
|1.7
|Unknown
|8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|0 – 4
|42
|+1
|5 – 14
|36
|+2
|15 – 24
|123
|+2
|25 – 34
|261
|+4
|35 – 44
|327
|+3
|45 – 54
|528
|+3
|55 – 64
|605
|+6
|65 – 74
|714
|+3
|75 – 84
|873
|+8
|85+
|543
|+1
|Unknown
|3
|+1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October.
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, county totals may change due to cases being reassigned to another county. Totals can go up or down.
|County
|Number of cases
|Change since the day before
|Carlow
|414
|+18
|Cavan
|1,714
|+80
|Clare
|1,089
|+26
|Cork
|4,192
|+116
|Donegal
|1,709
|+21
|Dublin
|21,269
|+203
|Galway
|1,676
|+74
|Kerry
|827
|+27
|Kildare
|3,310
|+61
|Kilkenny
|650
|+13
|Laois
|679
|+14
|Leitrim
|203
|+4
|Limerick
|1,637
|+73
|Longford
|501
|+14
|Louth
|1,386
|+69
|Mayo
|916
|+28
|Meath
|2,322
|+221
|Monaghan
|992
|+38
|Offaly
|942
|+18
|Roscommon
|647
|+3
|Sligo
|451
|+27
|Tipperary
|1,027
|+11
|Waterford
|541
|+22
|Westmeath
|1,114
|+24
|Wexford
|890
|+51
|Wicklow
|1,157
|+12
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 19 October