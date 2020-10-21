COVID-19: 1,167 new cases nationally – 7 in Tipperary

There have been 3 further Covid related deaths and 1,167 new cases.

263 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork and 86 in Cavan, the remaining 539 are spread across all other counties, including 7 in Tipperary.

The 14 day incidence rate of the disease nationally is now at 291.

314 people are being treated in hospital with the virus – an increase of 27 in the past 24 hours, while 34 people are in ICU’s.

This evening’s full statement reads as follows:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Wednesday 21 October