Tipperary weddings still in doubt due to pandemic

The next week or two will determine the viability of many Irish weddings for the rest of the year.

That’s the view of Laura Jones, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Clonmel Park Hotel, who says they still have some weddings booked in for August pending upcoming public health advice.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said it’s “highly unlikely” that weddings with 100 guests will take place this summer.

Laura says there are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to holding a safe wedding event.

“The number of attendees is a big one and then you have to factor in the number of people in a band your number of staff serving a function.”

“And you have to look at your space – the space that you have available to serve your function in. Now we’re very fortunate we’ve quite a large ballroom here so space shouldn’t be an issue for us if we’ve a medium sized wedding but that wouldn’t be the same for every hotel with a smaller function room.”