Tipperary Covid-19 incidence rate among lowest in the country

Household visits are banned nationwide as new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect overnight.

While Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal are now under level 4 restrictions, meaning shops that sell non-essential items are not allowed to open for four weeks.

In addition, no more than six people from two households can meet outdoors.

It comes as 1,205 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed last night – Tipperary recorded the lowest number yesterday at 5.

Ballyjamesduff in county Cavan has the highest 14-day incidence rate than any other local area in the country at over 651.

Lifford Stranorlar in county Donegal has risen in the past week to a rate of 610.

There are concerns about the situation in cities with Cork South-Central and Galway City Central both having rates of more than 550.

While, Gorey in county Wexford has seen a rise of over 400 percent in the past week to have a rate of 533.

A number of local electoral areas continue to have rates of less than five – including Thurles in Tipp and Lismore in Waterford.

The incidence rate for the entire Premier County is the second lowest in the country for the last fortnight at 79 per 100,000 of population.