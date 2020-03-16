Tipp pubs and restaurants among those counting the cost of Covid 19

Tipperary is facing into its first full week of major restrictions as it battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars and pubs closed nationwide last night in an effort to limit the spread of the illness.

A number of restaurants, cafes and other outlets in Tipperary have taken the decision to close due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

It follows the closure of schools and crèches last week, and the introduction of restrictions on gatherings of 100 people or more.

Professor Sam McConkey, infectious disease specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, says further controls may be needed in the coming days.

40 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in the Republic.

A total of 169 people have now tested positive in the south – with a further 45 in Northern Ireland.