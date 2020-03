There’s been an 86 percent drop in the number of people waiting on hospital trolley’s in the past two weeks.

INMO figures show 467 were waiting this day a fortnight ago when the coronavirus outbreak began here.

That’s dropped to 64 today.

Having recorded in excess of 90 patients on trolleys earlier this year today there are 9 patients without a bed at University Hospital Limerick while there is just 1 patient on a trolley at South Tipp General in Clonmel.