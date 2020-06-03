Reduction in those claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipp

The number of people in Tipperary in receipt of the government’s COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by over a thousand in the last week.

Across the country, 36,200 fewer people received the payment yesterday.

17,800 people in the Premier County received the payment last Tuesday, the 26th of May.

However, yesterday, that figure was down by 1,500 to 16,300 people.

That was also the last pandemic payment for 1,100 of those people as they closed their payment during the last seven days.

In the week before that, a further 1,400 had closed it.

The top three sectors from which employees closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the week ending 2nd June were Construction (9,900), Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles (4,300) and Manufacturing (2,800).

Meanwhile, there are now 47,800 people medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit – 1,600 of these are in Tipperary.

This predominantly relates to people who have been advised by their GP to self-isolate, as well as a smaller number in respect of people who have themselves been diagnosed with Covid-19.