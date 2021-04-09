Plans for Nenagh Castlefest to return in September

Organisers of the Castlefest music and arts festival in Nenagh are making early plans for its return in September.

After being forced to cancel the annual event last year, the festival committee is making early preparations for a two-day event on the first weekend of September.

Local councillor Hughie McGrath is one of those involved, and he says it’ll only proceed if public health guidance allows.

However, he’s hopeful of a great free event for people in the area.

“We’re putting the background stuff in place now – insurance, provisionally booking acts.”

“We will be governed by the health guidelines but if in August/September they say we can have a festival that we’re ready to have it so we’re planning away and a lot of people are very positive about it.”