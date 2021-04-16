Newport records Covid rates of less than 5 per 100,000 people

Two Local Electoral Areas in Tipperary recorded Covid rates above the national average in the last fortnight.

Roscrea-Templemore and Nenagh had the highest number of cases per 100,000 people according to the latest HSE figures.

26 new cases were reported in Roscrea-Templemore from March 30th to April 12th bringing the rate per 100,000 to 156.7 while Nenagh saw 13 new cases bringing it to 154.4 per 100,000.

The national rate for the fortnight stood at 131.7.

The Newport Local Electoral Area has the lowest figures in the county with fewer than five cases reported over the two weeks while it’s rate per 100,000 is also less than 5.

18 new cases were recorded in Thurles, 12 in Cashel-Tipperary, 11 in Clonmel and 8 in both Cahir and Carrick on Suir.

National incidence rate – 131.7 cases / 100,000 people

Roscrea – Templemore – 26 (new cases)/156.7 (cases/100,000 people)

Nenagh – 13/154.4

Thurles – 18/92.9

Cashel – Tipperary – 12/43.8

Clonmel – 11/45.2

Cahir – 8/54.4

Carrick on Suir – 8/41.2

Newport – Less than 5/Less than 5