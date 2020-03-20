Lowry says there’s an urgent need to form a Government

Independent TD Michael Lowry believes that Irish citizens are being failed if a long-term Government isn’t formed to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, the Tipperary deputy praised the current Government for doing “an admirable job”, but believes there’s a limit to what it can do without a mandate.

Coalition talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have slowed over the past week as strict containment measures were rolled out to tackle the pandemic.

Deputy Lowry believes however that a strong Government is needed for the difficult days ahead.

He understands after March 30th there will be no functioning Seanad which means no further emergency legislation can be passed.

The Thurles TD says that never in modern times has there been a greater need for a strong and stable Government.