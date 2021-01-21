Lowry calls for major recruitment of Covid vaccinators

A Tipperary TD says vital healthcare staff should not be diverted to assist with administering Covid-19 vaccines.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the health service is already overwhelmed due to the pandemic while over 6,500 health care staff are out of work due to the virus.

Speaking in the Dáil the Thurles TD says we should look at having enough staff to facilitate round the clock vaccinations.

“We simply cannot divert further frontline staff for the purpose of acting as vaccinators.”

“We need to assemble a taskforce of vaccinators – we need recruit outside the obvious circle and build a national team to dispense the vaccine.”

“We need a battalion of vaccinators working around the clock. We need to use community centres in every town and parish as vaccination centres. If someone is asked to turn up for an appointment at whatever time it is during the night so be it. Get the jab, get the job done – this has to be the mentality and approach.”