HerStory comes to Roscrea

Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea is to be illuminated tonight as part of the celebrations of St Brigid’s Day.

It’s part of the ‘Herstory Light Show’ at iconic landmarks across Ireland in honour of the Mother & Baby Homes victims as well as heroines and heroes of the pandemic, and Black Lives Matter.

Sean Ross Abbey – which operated as a Mother & Baby Home from 1932 to 1970 – will be lit up this evening from 7.20, with portraits of survivors, poetry as well as other pieces of art.

Other buildings to feature include Kildare Cathedral and Birr Castle.

Melanie Lynch is Founder of Herstory says you can follow everything on social media.

“We obviously can’t have people attend physically in person because of the pandemic.”

“But you can follow everything online and we will be doing livestreams as well.”

“This year we’re doing a very special tribute to the heroines and heroes of the pandemic. The ordinary people who have played a really important role in keeping the country going and keeping us all safe.”