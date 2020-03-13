Gardai to monitor panic buying

The Garda Commissioner says he doesn’t expect people to start looting supermarkets in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Patrols are going to be increased across the country following scenes of shoppers panic buying.

A number of supermarkets in Tipperary have sold out of items such as bread and toilet paper in recent days.

Plans have also been announced to call up over 300 students from the Garda College in Templemore to the force and to ask retiring officers to stay on.

Commissioner Drew Harris says large gatherings will also be restricted – and they’ll be monitoring the situation at shops.