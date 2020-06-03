Elderly to have sole access to Inch Field each morning

There are moves to have a popular walkway in Cahir designated for older people for an hour each day.

Cahir Gardaí in association with Tipperary County Council hope that the Inch Field beside the castle can be used as an exercise area for these people between 9 and 10 each morning.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says while this cannot be enforced they’re hoping that other walkers will co-operate with the effort.

He says the Inch Field is an ideal location for the elderly to get some exercise.

“It’s a level surface, it’s accessible to the medically vulnerable as well as the elderly and it will break the day for them.”

“So like what we’re asking people is if they need to go for their walk early in the morning that they might take some of the other walking trails down by the Swiss Cottage or back up through the Ha-Ha or around the town or the by-pass and leave the Inch Field vacant for the “cocooners” as we’ll call them.”

“But from 9 to 10 each morning just for one hour if they’d just respect the elders to have that section for themselves for the exercise.”