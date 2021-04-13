Covid hospitalisations continue to fall

The number of patients in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped by over 22 percent in the past week.

Last Monday night, which was a Bank Holiday had 263 people with the disease on wards, while last night that had fallen to 203.

In the same time period there’s been a 16 percent decrease in the numbers in ICU with the virus – which has dropped to 46.

No new deaths were reported by the Department of Health yesterday, while 394 new cases were detected with fewer than five of these in Tipperary.

132 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tipperary in the past 14 days.

The country’s five-day moving average now stands at 404, which is down 23 percent on last week.