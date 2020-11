269 new Covid-19 cases were reported last night, with less than five of those in Tipperary.

The county’s Covid incidence rate stands at 86 cases per 100,000 people over the last fortnight, compared to the national average of 105.

Donegal and Louth are the only counties with an incidence rate above 200 cases per 100,000 people, with Wexford the lowest on 35.

Six additional deaths were also announced last night due to Covid-19.